Meghan Markle looks gorgeous in grey at Invictus Games reception with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle looks gorgeous in grey dress at Invictus Games with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle turned heads at the Team Canada meeting at the Invictus Games in a grey Totem dress beside her husband, Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry.



The Duchess of Sussex, 41, joined the Duke at the event at the Hilton Hotel in Dusseldorf, Germany, being stepped away from royal duties and is presently residing in California.

The mother of two looked stunning in a figure-hugging Totem wool blend halterneck knit dress.

Wearing her enigmatic pinky ring, which was created by famed jeweller Lorraine Schwartz and is said to be worth an estimated $62,000, Meghan added a touch of glitter to the ensemble.

The princess decided to enhance her inherent beauty with a little lip gloss, blush, and eyeliner.

While filming the US courtroom thriller Suits, the Duchess purchased a $7,000 Cartier Tank Française watch and a $6,550 Cartier Love bracelet for herself.

Along with his wife, Prince Harry attended the Team Canada meeting. The competition offered the Canadian competitors a chance to interact with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The 39-year-old father of two looked handsome wearing a sharp black suit and a clean blue shirt.

For the meeting with Team Canada, Harry left the top buttons of his shirt undone to give himself a more relaxed appearance.



