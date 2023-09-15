Meghan comforts tearful girl during visit to Invictus Village

Meghan Markle offered comfort to a tearful girl during their visit to the Invictus Village in Germany, where the couple celebrated Prince Harry's 39th birthday.



Meghan Markle and Prince Harry celebrated his 39th birthday in a remarkable way during their visit to the Invictus Village in Germany.

Meghan chose an understated yet elegant ensemble, donning a coordinated cream playsuit from Zara, paired with a sophisticated Celine blazer.

Their next stop was the Invictus Village, where they immersed themselves in the IG25 Activation area, engaging with athletes and their families.

Meghan, known for her love of calligraphy, left her mark on a signature wall within the space.

Meghan's Style at Merkur Spiel-Arena

Meghan adorned her fingers with a $62,000 Lorraine Schwartz pinky ring, with "diamonds gifted from the Middle East," and a $2,800 1972 tennis pinky band from Shiffon and Co.

To top it off, she added her £5,000 Cartier love bracelet, perfectly complementing her overall look as she walked hand-in-hand with Prince Harry.



While Meghan's accessories exuded luxury, her outfit remained refreshingly accessible, with her Zara playsuit estimated to cost only £35.99. ion sense.

Despite her penchant for color, Meghan revealed that she "toned down" her wardrobe during her time as a working royal in the UK, a move designed to avoid overshadowing more senior members of the Royal Family.