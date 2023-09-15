Meghan Markle's secret to always 'Markle-ing' her presence

In the early summer of 2023, a trend emerged that can be aptly dubbed the "Shiv Roy effect," as it seemed like everyone was grasping monochromatic corporate-core ensembles, with even Meghan Markle jumping on the bandwagon.

Meghan Markle is demonstrating how to transition from the crisp, single-hue looks to more autumn-appropriate styles.



During her visit to Dusseldorf, Germany, in support of her husband Prince Harry's 6th annual Invictus Games, Meghan Markle donned series of monochromatic outfits in fall-ready shades such as cream, tawny brown, and navy.

On September 15, the 42-year-old adorned cycling medal ceremony with an ensemble perfectly suited for those early fall days: a chic eggshell button-down romper elegantly layered beneath a matching lightweight blazer.

For instance, her canvas tie-front romper was cleverly contrasted.

On September 14, the Duchess showcased another brilliant example of texture manipulation with her latte-colored attire.

This featured a silky top paired with linen trousers, demonstrating the power of contrasting fabrics to elevate a look to new heights.



