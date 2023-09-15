Meghan Markle's secret to always 'Markle-ing' her presence

In the early summer of 2023, a trend emerged that can be aptly dubbed the "Shiv Roy effect," as it seemed like everyone was grasping monochromatic corporate-core ensembles, with even Meghan Markle jumping on the bandwagon.
Meghan Markle is demonstrating how to transition from the crisp, single-hue looks to more autumn-appropriate styles.
During her visit to Dusseldorf, Germany, in support of her husband Prince Harry's 6th annual Invictus Games, Meghan Markle donned series of monochromatic outfits in fall-ready shades such as cream, tawny brown, and navy.
On September 15, the 42-year-old adorned cycling medal ceremony with an ensemble perfectly suited for those early fall days: a chic eggshell button-down romper elegantly layered beneath a matching lightweight blazer.
For instance, her canvas tie-front romper was cleverly contrasted.
On September 14, the Duchess showcased another brilliant example of texture manipulation with her latte-colored attire.
This featured a silky top paired with linen trousers, demonstrating the power of contrasting fabrics to elevate a look to new heights.
King Charles honors Queen Elizabeth's legacy with his presence at Braemar Games
Prince Harry's visa records: DHS challenges heritage foundation's pursuit in court
DJ Jax Jones recounts his Royal encounter: 'they make you feel so at ease'
Princess Charlene shares twins with husband Prince Albert of Monaco
King Charles expresses deepest concern 'with those whose loved ones are missing'
Duke of Sussex set to celebrate birthday on September 15