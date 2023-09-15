Kanye West and Bianca Censori savor kebabs on Berlin park bench

Kanye West and Bianca Censori extend European sojourn with public outing

Kanye West and Bianca Censori, show no inclination of concluding their extensive European vacation, which has been replete with controversy, audacious public spectacles, and the latter's daring fashion choices.



This eccentric duo, who have been traversing Italy since August, recently made a pitstop in Berlin, Germany, where they attracted attention once again.

The pair was captured standing in line at a local kebab shop in Berlin, with Bianca adorning yet another head-turning ensemble.

Kanye, also known as 'Ye,' opted for a balaclava-style face covering with a piece of black fabric, concealing his identity.

Meanwhile, Bianca queuing alongside the general public for their roasted meat indulgence.

Bianca Censori even shared a smile with photographers while patiently waiting in line, seemingly unfazed by the attention she garnered, amidst passers-by who appeared nonchalant about her eye-catching outfit.

Later in the day, accompanied by a team member, the couple found respite on a public bench to savor their lunch from Mustafa's Gemüse Kebap, a renowned destination in Berlin celebrated for its hearty chicken kebabs.



