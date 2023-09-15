Meghan Markle's triple wardrobe change for Prince Harry's birthday

Meghan Markle, made her third wardrobe change of the day to join her husband, Prince Harry, in celebrating his 39th birthday.

Meghan made a striking appearance in a structured red and white pinstripe shirt, elegantly paired with the same white skinny jeans from Frame that she had sported earlier in the day while attending the thrilling sitting volleyball match between Nigeria and Ukraine.



Her choice of footwear was the familiar beige suede flat pumps from Manolo Blahnik, adorned with delicate bow detailing—a tasteful selection that she had previously worn.

During the morning event at the Murker Spiel Arena, Meghan had opted for an all-white outfit.

A highlight of her outfit was the £1200 wide-leg silk trousers from Gabriel Hearst, a piece she had previously adorned at the One Young World roundtable in 2022.

While Meghan has often favored accessible high street fashion in recent appearances, this occasion saw her embrace high-end couture.

She complemented it with £165 oversized Miu Miu sunglasses and a £365 Dani Blouse from French designer L'agence.



