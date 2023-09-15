Meghan and Harry celebrate duke's 39th birthday at Dusseldorf Brewery

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex marked Prince Harry's 39th birthday with a visit to a renowned German beer house in Dusseldorf.

Prince Harry, who is set to officially celebrate his birthday tomorrow, relished plates of bratwurst sausage, Wiener Schnitzel, accompanied by red cabbage and mashed potatoes.

Surrounded by his wife Meghan and a dozen members of his entourage, the Duke was in high spirits, sharing laughter and camaraderie as the delectable feast graced their table at the 'Im Goldener Kessel' restaurant.

The royal couple posed for photographs alongside the staff at Schumacher, a gesture appreciated by all.

Meghan, ever the fashion icon, donned white skinny jeans from earlier in the day when she attended a sitting volleyball match.

This time, she paired them with a red and white pinstriped shirt and complemented the look with nude ballet pumps.

The celebration had all smiles, Thea Ungermann, the restaurant owner, remarked, "He was a lovely man and was having a very jolly time. Meghan was lovely."

During the course of their meal, Harry was pleasantly surprised with a birthday cake. He enjoyed six small beers, which are about half a pint, distinct from the larger liter-sized beers typically served in most German breweries.



