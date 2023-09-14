Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber mark 5 years of marriage with heartfelt tributes

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber are celebrating five years of marriage with adorable Instagram tributes.

The couple took to their respective Instagram handles to pen cute heartfelt captions alongside loving carousels of their precious moments together.

The Peaches singer professed his love in a passionate note to his supermodel wife. “To the most precious, my beloved,” he began.

“5 years. You have captivated my heart. I know from the depths of my soul down to my bones that this journey with you will only exceed our wildest expectations. So let’s keep dreaming big baby. Cheers to forever and ever. I love you with every fiber of my being.”

He added in the end, “HAPPY 5TH YEAR ANNIVERSARY!!!”

Meanwhile, the Rhode founder celebrated the milestone with a simple caption, writing “5” alongside a sparkle emoji and an “I love you” for her husband.

The couple also shared a glimpse into their anniversary celebrations as they dined in a fancy restaurant, enjoying sushi and a big wedding cake.



Justin and Hailey met each other for the first time when the model was only 12. While they had several interactions over the years, they did not spark anything romantic until 2015, when Justin briefly split from her girlfriend at the time, Selena Gomez.

The pair reconnected again in 2017 and got engaged in July 2018. They also secretly obtained a marriage license at a New York City courthouse in September.

They then held an intimate wedding ceremony at the Montage Palmetto Bluff waterfront resort on September 13, 2019.