Prince Harry's self-reassurance ring gesture signals nervousness in public

Prince Harry appeared somewhat timid, displaying a self-reassurance gesture by playing with his ring finger—a sign often associated with nervousness.

In contrast, Meghan Markle radiated confidence, evident through her open palm gestures, eye contact, and voice tone as she made her first appearance, Darren Stanton, a body language expert told The Mirror.



However, Stanton noted a shift in their dynamic. He observed that Meghan's usual supportive gestures toward Harry, such as placing her hand on his back or guiding him by the elbow, had noticeably decreased in recent months.

This change suggested Meghan's assertion of power, even though she exuded confidence. It appeared she was stepping back to allow Harry to take the lead, particularly in an event he deeply cares about.

Harry's confidence came to the forefront during the swimming finals when the crowd spontaneously burst into song.

The couple joined in singing Neil Diamond's classic Sweet Caroline.

While Meghan smiled and swayed along to the 1969 hit, Harry embraced the moment with even more enthusiasm, pointing his fingers in the air and dancing in his seat, showcasing his carefree side.



