William and Kate appoint all-powerful CEO to oversee 60-member household staff

Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, are already charting a distinctive course in anticipation of their future roles as king and queen.
The royal couple is in the process of establishing a brand-new position: Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to oversee their extensive household, consisting of approximately 60 staff members.
What sets this move apart is that the CEO will report directly to William and Kate, bypassing the long-standing authority of private secretaries within the royal palaces.
"This is a revolutionary move," reveals an inside source with palpable excitement.
"They are challenging the traditional hierarchy, where staff typically answer to private secretaries.
It's truly a game-changer and has stirred up quite a buzz. Will the King and Queen feel compelled to follow suit?"
The CEO's role will encompass developing and implementing the royal couple's long-term strategy, with a particular focus on fostering a professional and collaborative Household culture.
He is expected to operate as a "servant" leader, empowering the senior team.
Both Prince William and Prince Harry have shown a shared skepticism toward the palace's inner circle, often referred to as the "men in grey" – a term Princess Diana famously used to describe courtiers.
