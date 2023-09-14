Meghan Markle adds Royal twist on 'Pam Anderson Hair'

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, recently made a stunning endorsement of a trendy hairstyle, reminiscent of the iconic 'Pamela Anderson hair.'
While cheering on Team USA at the Invictus Games alongside her husband, Prince Harry, Meghan elevated the look to new heights.
She opted for a casual chignon framing her face with thick, bouncy side pieces. This style exudes a se*y yet work-appropriate vibe, drawing inspiration from the piecey bangs of the '90s—a trend that took the fashion world by storm last spring.
The question arises: is it time for another resurgence of this chic hairstyle? The key, according to experts, is to ensure that any hanging hair carries a bit of bounce; lifeless flyaways can't capture the same allure.
See Kim Kardashian's version:
