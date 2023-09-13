Malia Obama looks sporty and stylish at New York Fashion Week

Malia Obama and her friend were spotted walking around New York City. — X@grosbygroup

Malia Obama, the eldest daughter of Barack and Michelle Obama, was photographed having fun with her friends as they strolled through New York's Lower East Side ahead of fashion week.

Malia wore a look that reflected her avant-garde sense of fashion and affinity for cosy clothing giving a sporty and cool style statement.

Malia was pictured with a variety of fashionable acquaintances. She paired wide purple cargo pants with a tight blue long-sleeved shirt and light blue Adidas Gazelles. Her cross-body bag was the same colour as the light blue accents on the top. She mixed braids and curls in her hairstyle.

The outfits worn by Malia's friends, which included boots, cargo pants, loose shorts and flowery tank tops, evoked the fashion of the 1990s.

Malia Obama has grown up with a distinctive sense of style, which is complimented by its sophisticated yet casual clothing. She was sighted at a Drake event held in Los Angeles in August of this year along with her sister Sasha Obama and other pals, Hola reported.

Malia wore a stylish ensemble made up of daring elements that she combined, including a stunning brown top with lace trim that has been seen worn by celebrities like Dua Lipa. Charlotte Knowles, a designer adored by numerous celebrities like the Hadid sisters, Beyoncé, and others, made Malia's top for KNWLS.