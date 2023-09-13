Toddler in Peru saved after he swallowed eight needles

X-Ray of the needles inside the toddler. All eight needed were removed by surgeons. SAN MARTIN REGIONAL GOVERNMENT

Doctors in northeastern Peru have saved the life of a two-year-old boy who accidentally swallowed eight medical needles while at play.

The needles, as it turns out, were originally used for vaccinating farm animals where the boy's mother works.



The young child, whose name has not been disclosed, resides in the agricultural region of Taratopo, a considerable distance of 622 kilometers (386 miles) away from the capital, Lima. His mother believes he must have ingested the needles while playing in the vicinity of the farm where she is employed.

Upon realising the gravity of the situation, the boy was swiftly transported to Hospital II-2 Tarapoto, where Dr Efrain Salazar led the surgical team. During the procedure, it was discovered that the needles had become lodged in various parts of the boy's abdomen, posing a significant threat to his health.

The release from the San Martin Regional Government disclosed that the needles were found in two locations in the peritoneum on the right side, three on the left side, one in the abdominal wall, and two in a perilous position between the bladder and the rectum.

Fortunately, the surgery was a success, with all eight needles safely removed during a two-hour operation. The medical team also addressed small lesions in the child's small intestine caused by the sharp objects.

While the child is currently on a liquid diet due to the fragile state of his intestines, he is expected to make a full recovery and should be able to leave the hospital within the next two to three days.

In recent years, there has been a significant increase in cases of children accidentally swallowing foreign objects, such as coins, toys, jewelry, and batteries, which can lead to serious health risks.