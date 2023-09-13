Former NFL player Mike Williams passes away at 36

Former NFL player Mike Williams. — X/@NFL

Mike Williams, a former wide receiver in the NFL who played from 2010 to 2014 for the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, passed away on Tuesday after sustaining injuries earlier this month while working at a construction site.

His agent, Hadley Engelhard, confirmed the news to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.



William was 36 and participated in 63 games in his five-year career, the first four of which he spent with the Buccaneers before switching to his hometown Bills for his final season. He achieved 223 catches for 3,089 yards and 26 touchdowns throughout his career.

He was a native of Buffalo who played collegiate basketball at Syracuse, was selected by the Buccaneers in the fourth round of the 2010 NFL Draught.

Williams burst into the spotlight in 2010, coming in second place to then-St. Louis Rams quarterback Sam Bradford in the Associated Press poll for Offensive Rookie of the Year. The wide receiver recorded 65 catches for 964 yards and 11 touchdowns while starting all 16 games that season. In 2012, he produced nine touchdowns and 996 yards, continuing his strong season.

Injuries caused Williams' 2013 season to be cut short, and the Buccaneers eventually traded him to the Bills.

He spent his final NFL season with the Bills before spending a brief period of time with the Kansas City Chiefs.