Scarlett Johansson reunites with Robert Downey Jr after Chris Evans’ wedding

Scarlett Johansson stepped out with husband Colin Jost to grab dinner with Marvel co-star Robert Downey Jr. after she seemingly missed pal Chris Evans’ wedding to Alba Baptista.

However, now onlookers dished to People Magazine that RDJ was seen having dinner at Puritan & Company in nearby Cambridge, Massachusetts, along with Scarlett Johansson and husband Colin Jost on Sunday evening, a day after the wedding.

Evans, 42, reportedly tied the knot with Portuguese actress, 26, held in Massachusetts at their Boston-area home.

An onlooker told the outlet that the trio was “extraordinarily nice,” and ordered the smoked bluefish pâté, Parker House rolls and seafood risotto, along with “all the veggies.”

The dinner was a followup from their trip for the Museum of Fine Arts, as Johansson, 38, and Downey, 58, were seen leaving the five-star Newbury Boston hotel in a black SUV earlier that day.

On Saturday, in leaked photos, Evans’ Marvel co-stars and pals were seen dining together at the Newbury Boston hotel. Along with Jeremy Renner, RDJ and Chris Hemsworth were accompanied by their wives. Meanwhile, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski was also part of the group.

However, the Black Widow actress was noticeably missing, sparking speculation that the longtime pal has ditched Evans on his big day, as there may have been some beef.

Johansson and Evans have been long-time friends. In fact, they both debuted together in the same movie, The Perfect Score, back in 2004.

Since then, the duo has starred together in eight movies and while continuing friendship that has lasted longer than a decade.