Who is Sara Sharif's mother?

Olga Sharif with her daughter Sara Sharif. — X/@talktv

In a heart-wrenching incident that has left everyone in shock, a 10-year-old girl Sara Sharif was found dead in her home in the UK's Woking on 10 August as authorities continue searching for the accused father Urfan Sharif and his wife.

Authorities launched a murder inquiry after becoming extremely alarmed by the severity of the injuries the young child sustained over time. In connection with this horrible crime, the UK police have now named Urfan Sharif, 41, as a person of interest and are requesting his help in their investigations.

Sara's mother, meanwhile, is left broken by the utter anguish brought on by this tragic tragedy. She contacts her ex-husband and Sara's father, Urfan Sharif, asking him to give an explanation in the aftermath of this catastrophe.



The heartbreaking story of the 10-year-old victim has attracted a lot of media and public attention. This story provides insight into Olga Sharif, Sara's mother, who is battling unrelenting grief and pleading for justice on behalf of her cherished daughter.

The entire neighbourhood expresses its condolences to her and reiterates the need for a thorough inquiry to ensure that Sara's legacy is given the respect it rightfully deserves.

Who is Olga Sharif?

Sara Sharif, a 10-year-old child, was discovered dead at her father's home on August 10. Olga Sharif is Sara's mother.

Olga described how she wed her ex-husband, Urfan Sharif, in November 2009. However, their marriage was only short-lived. Eight years into their marriage, Sara Sharif's parents made the decision to divorce in 2017.

Following their divorce, Sara and her 13-year-old brother were given to Olga Sharif's ex-husband in full custody. Olga had barely two opportunities to see her kids following the custody battle.

Olga, who did not live with Sara but had visitation rights, previously spoke to The Sun about her frantic attempts to contact Urfan after the tragic discovery of Sara's death.

She said, "I texted and I called but got nothing, so I tried to get to him through TikTok, but it was turned to private."

"It was also my friends and my relatives trying to message them, but nobody got anything."

"He said he loves my kids but he flies away?", she added.

Olga said that she married Urfan in 2009 and the relationship broke down in 2017.

She said that after moving home with her father, who had custody of Sara and her 13-year-old brother, the behaviour of her little daughter began to change.

The grieving mum said Sara was "an amazing child"

"She was so beautiful. I can't believe she's dead," she added.