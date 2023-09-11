Ed Sheeran leaves couple stunned after crashing their wedding: Watch

Ed Sheeran has recently left a couple stunned after he crashes their wedding ceremony over the weekend.



Sheeran gave surprise to the couple with a live acoustic rendition of his new track, Magical, as he hugged the bride and groom.

Reportedly, Sheeran was in Las Vegas for his concert but he had to cancel, and he took this opportunity to give his surprising performance at one of the city’s chapels.

It is believed that the new song will appear on Sheeran’s forthcoming album but he played it for the first time at the unnamed couple’s wedding ceremony.

The singer posted a video of couple’s wedding on his Instagram with the caption, “Crashed a wedding, this is Magical x.”

In the clip, the guests could be seen gasping after they spotted Sheeran with a guitar on the venue.

Sheeran sang for the couple, “Is this how it feels to be in love, this is magical.”

After finishing his track, the Grammy Award winner hugged the couple and they thanked him for making their day special.

“We can still get a picture with him right?” quipped the groom once they had walked down the aisle together.

Sheeran also signed the couple’s official marriage certificate as the witness.

“I’m really excited to be your witness,” said the singer.

Meanwhile, Sheeran tied the knot in 2019 to Cherry Seaborn and together they share two daughters.