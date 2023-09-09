Performances at Karachi Theatre Festival continue to amuse audience on second day

Students of the Theatre Academy of the Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, pictured while presenting “Koi Tayyari Nahin!" at the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi.

KARACHI: The plays presented on the second day (Saturday) of the ongoing Pakistan Theatre Festival drew huge rounds of applause from the audience as the mont-long event continues full swing at the Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi.



Arts Council of Pakistan and Geo News jointly present the month-long theatre festival.

The first one was an improvisation theatre “Koi Tayyari Nahin!", directed by Muneeb ur Rahman, and the second one was “Through The Waves” by US physical theatre group “Uplift”.

The highlight of the improvisation theatre was the absence of a pre-set script in the play, on the topics given by the audience. The impromptu performances by the students of the Theatre Academy of the Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, made the hall echo with the audiences' laughters.

A large number of fans were entertained by the show.

Meanwhile, the second play, "Through the Waves" beautifully presented the story of three women through music and acting without verbal dialogues.

The performance was highly appreciated by the fans.

American theatre group members said that it was a great experience to perform in front of Pakistani Theatre audience.