Daniel Khalife, escaped terror suspect, finally falls in UK police hands

A wanted sign featuring an image of Daniel Abed Khalife, a former soldier who is suspected of terrorism offences, is displayed, near Wandsworth prison which he escaped from, in London, Britain, September 7, 2023.— Twitter/File

A terror suspect who escaped from a London prison earlier this week was arrested by the UK police on Saturday, leading to a massive manhunt throughout the country.

The Metropolitan Police announced the arrest of Daniel Khalife, stating that officers had captured him in the Chiswick area shortly before 11 a.m. (1000 GMT) on the same day. Currently, Khalife is in police custody, as confirmed by the police force's official tweet.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who was attending the G20 summit in India at the time, expressed his satisfaction with the news. He extended his gratitude to the dedicated police officers who tirelessly worked on the case over the past few days.

The 21-year-old former soldier had escaped from Wandsworth prison in south London on Wednesday, possibly by hiding beneath a delivery van.

His disappearance prompted a major manhunt, leading to heightened security measures at ports and airports due to concerns that he might attempt to leave the country.

However, Khalife was ultimately located in the Chiswick neighbourhood after confirmed sightings in southwest London.

Khalife had last appeared in a London court on January 28, where he was remanded in custody for two incidents at the Royal Air Force base in Stafford, central England, which was close to the army barracks where he had been residing.

The charges against him included "attempting to acquire information likely to aid a person in committing or preparing an act of terrorism" in August 2021, as well as a bomb hoax involving a suspicious device placed at the RAF base on January 2 of the same year.

His trial at Woolwich Crown Court, associated with Belmarsh prison, was scheduled to commence on November 13.

Questions arose about the escape, with reports suggesting that Khalife may have been working in the prison kitchen when he made his getaway. Justice Secretary Alex Chalk announced an independent investigation into the escape, which Prime Minister Sunak confirmed would continue.

Urgent reviews were also ordered concerning the categorization and placement of all individuals held at Wandsworth prison and those in custody for terrorism-related offences.

Wandsworth, established in 1851, is classified as a Category B prison, indicating a moderately high-security level. Typically, terrorism suspects and inmates are held in maximum-security Category A facilities.

Rosena Allin-Khan, a member of parliament from the main opposition Labour Party, voiced concerns in parliament about the working conditions of staff at Wandsworth prison, describing them as "unworkable and unsafe."

Chief Inspector of Prisons Charlie Taylor pointed out that staff shortages were a significant contributing factor to the facility's issues.

John Podmore, a former prison governor at two London prisons, speculated that the escape could have involved insiders and argued that Khalife should have been detained at the nearby Category A Belmarsh prison, better suited to individuals of his security risk level.

He added, "It's much more appropriate for someone charged but not convicted like this."