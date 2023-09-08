Jonnie Irwin shares ‘happy’ news amid terminal cancer battle

Jonnie Irwin provided an exciting update on his ongoing home renovation project, offering his fans a sneak peek into the construction of his new portico.
Despite battling cancer since his initial diagnosis in 2020 the 49-year-old TV presenter, remains positive about the renovation journey, though he did admit to feeling a bit overwhelmed by decision-making.
In a selfie video shared on Instagram, Jonnie, sporting a green tracksuit jacket, stood in front of his family home to showcase the latest progress on the portico.
He described how the structure was taking shape and mentioned that the cladding was now in place.
However, he also disclosed that they were still contemplating what to do with the remaining garden area, confessing to experiencing "decision fatigue."
Jonnie, who is married to Jessica Holmes, has been actively renovating both the interior and exterior of his family home, regularly keeping his followers updated on the project's developments.
