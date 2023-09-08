Kim Kardashian appears in sizzling outfit following Kanye West indecent exposure

Kim Kardashian, now 42, is flaunting her best-ever physique after an impressive transformation.

The reality TV icon, once a size six, has sculpted her body down to a svelte size two, thanks to her rigorous weight-lifting sessions with personal trainer Senada Greca.

Recently, while on a vacation in the idyllic Turks and Caicos, Kim showcased her stunning figure in a pink Chanel string bikini. With her ebony hair elegantly braided, she ventured into the ocean, exuding confidence.

Kim's beach look was completed with meticulously done makeup, featuring defined brows, rosy blush, mauve lipstick, and delicate light pink nails.

This well-deserved break comes after a hectic summer for the Selfish author. Kim's schedule included a trip to Japan with her daughter North, promotional work for her SKIMS campaign in August, and filming for her TV show, "The Kardashians," which even brought her to Beyonce's birthday performance in Los Angeles last week.

It has been a weird month for single mom Kim. Kardashian is said to be 'desperately embarrassed and worried' by her ex-husband Kanye West's pantless antics.

The Kardashians star has four children with the rapper, 46 - North, 10, Saint, seven, Chicago, five, and four-year-old Psalm with him - and was married to him from 2014 until 2022.

And she reportedly now thinks something 'clearly isn't right' with him after he was seen with his pants down during a boat ride in Italy with his 28-year-old 'wife' Bianca Censori.

A source has said: 'Kim doesn't know how she will explain it all to the kids.

'Kim's been so worried about the new pics that have come out with Bianca – like how will she explain it all to the kids?

'She's embarrassed and worried for him – he's wandering around barefoot with champagne in the street, something clearly isn't right.'

The source added to The Sun: 'It's hard for (Kim) because as soon as she thinks she can move on, something like this happens and she's pulled back into it.