King Charles pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth on first anniversary of her passing

King Charles has chosen to remember his mother with a formal message on the solemn occasion of the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's passing, an event that also coincides with his Accession Day.

The King immediately ascended to the throne following Queen Elizabeth's death at the age of 96 on September 8, 2022, which occurred at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Her reign, spanning an astonishing 70 years, was recently celebrated as the Platinum Jubilee.

In his statement issued after midnight on Friday in the U.K., King Charles expressed heartfelt sentiments, saying, "In marking the first anniversary of Her late Majesty’s death and my Accession, we recall with great affection her long life, devoted service and all she meant to so many of us."

Furthermore, the King expressed deep gratitude for the love and support extended to him and his wife, Queen Camilla, throughout the past year as they have diligently strived to serve their nation.

Recently, King Charles was observed driving to church with his wife, Queen Camilla, in a car that also carried Kate Middleton, Prince William, and Prince Andrew.

In another car, Prince Edward, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Anne, and Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence made their way to Craithe Kirk church.

King Charles accompanied his message with an unreleased photograph of Queen Elizabeth.

The portrait was captured by Cecil Beaton during an official sitting at Buckingham Palace on October 16, 1968.