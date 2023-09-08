Princess Charlene of Monaco displays her golfing skills for charity

Princess Charlene of Monaco and Prince Albert of Monaco concluded a charitable golf tournament on Wednesday with a unique tee shot opportunity that left a lasting impression.

The royal couple made their way to the 19th hole, a location known for its exclusivity, to take a shot at landing as close to the pin as possible on a special, one-night-only fairway situated in the heart of Monte Carlo.

Against the backdrop of one of the world's iconic buildings, Princess Charlene, dressed in a stylish long black robe and practical ballet flats, approached the tee.

With guidance from her husband and her brother Gareth Wittstock, she practiced her swings before delivering her best shot, aiming towards the Charles Garnier-designed Opera House.

Her shot covered a respectable distance, earning her a congratulatory high-five from Prince Albert.

Following a full day of playing the 18-hole Princess of Monaco Cup, Prince Albert of Monaco took his turn at the tee.

Established in 2019, the celebrity golf tournament serves as a fundraiser for the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation, with proceeds contributing to various global initiatives, including water education and pool construction.

This year's tournament is set to support water safety programs in multiple countries, including Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, as per the organization's statement.



