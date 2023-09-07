Critics predict short-lived romance for Leonardo DiCaprio's new flame

Twitter erupts over Leonardo DiCaprio's latest romance with younger model.
The renowned actor, aged 48, was spotted in an affectionate embrace with his new partner, Vittoria Ceretti, 25, during a recent outing to the Hi Ibiza nightclub on the lively Spanish party isle.
He is known for exclusively dating women aged 25 or younger, and his history shows a pattern of parting ways with them once they reach this age threshold, as he did with his previous serious girlfriend, Camila Morrone, who is now 26.
Following the release of the photos featuring Vittoria, many were swift to mock the situation, noting that their relationship may not have a long shelf life given that she will turn 26 next June.
One wrote: 'She gonna be gone before this tweet is done.'
Another joked: 'She's got 9 months left!', while a third said: 'one more year and he wont look at her again!'
A fourth said: 'This probably the first and last time they kissed', while someone else penned: 'he picked someone with an expiration tag this time.'
