Miley Cyrus shares similarities between Glastonbury, Liam Hemsworth Marriage

Miley Cyrus got candid in her latest Used to Be Young TikTok recap video about ending her marriage with Liam Hemsworth while deciding to perform at Glastonbury on the same day.



“So, Glastonbury was in June [2019], which was the decision had been made that me and Liam’s commitment to [no longer] be married really came from a place of love first because we’d been together for 10 years,” Cyrus revealed in a clip posted on September 6.

“But also from a place of trauma and just trying to rebuild as quickly as we could.”

Cyrus unveiled that “the day of the show” was the same day that she “decided” to split with Hemsworth.

“That was another moment that the work, the performance [and] the character came first,” she noted.

“I guess that’s why it’s now so important to me for that not to be the case that the human comes first.”

The singer of Endless Summer Vacation and Hemsworth, 33, got to know one other while filming The Last Song in 2010 after they were cast as love interests Ronnie and Will.



“Liam was a part of that final three [to land the role] and I think one of the elements that made that movie feel so special was it was watching two very young people fall in love with each other, which was happening in real time,” Cyrus reminisced in another Used to Be Young TikTok video last month.

“The chemistry was undeniable and that was the beginning of a long 10-year relationship.”



