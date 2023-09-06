Princess Diana's tapes reveal 'Haunting Impact' of King Charles' remarks on Prince Harry

Princess Diana's new documentary, Diana: The Rest of Her Story, is set to bring Diana's hidden narratives to light, 26 years after her tragic passing.



Christopher Andersen, renowned author of books like The King and The Day Diana Died, shared insights with Fox News Digital, describing these tapes as "a haunting reminder" of Diana's private battles and her fervent desire to ensure her voice was heard.



In an intriguing snippet from Princess Diana's previously undisclosed tapes, she reflects on Prince Charles' reaction upon learning that their second child, Prince Harry, was not a girl.

Diana reveals, "My husband won't even talk to mummy, barely... Because of Harry's christening, Charles went up to mummy and said, You know, we were so disappointed. We thought it would be a girl."

She goes on to recount a sharp exchange between her husband and Queen Elizabeth II, stating, "And mummy snapped his head off.

And she said, You should realize how lucky you are to have a child that's normal. Ever since that day, the shutters have come down. That's what he does when he gets somebody answering back at him."

Andersen provides context to this moment, explaining that during Diana's second pregnancy, tensions between the couple had somewhat eased because Charles believed they were expecting a daughter.

At that point, they already had a son, Prince William, who is now the heir to the throne.

However, Diana's pregnancy with Harry seemed to bring a period of happiness, with Charles displaying tenderness and excitement about the new baby.

This newfound closeness was due to Charles' strong desire for a daughter to complete their family.

Diana, however, knew the baby's gender but kept it a secret from Charles. Despite the challenges in their marriage, those six weeks leading up to Harry's birth were a time of unprecedented closeness for the couple, as Diana would later recall.

This film promises never-before-heard audio recordings of the late Princess, shedding light on her mental health struggles, the turbulent facets of her marriage, and her complex relationship with her stepmother, Raine Spencer.











