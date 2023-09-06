Joe Jonas officialy files DIVORCE from Sophie Turner, citing 'Irretrievably Broken' marriage

Joe Jonas has officially filed for divorce from his wife Sophie Turner after four years.

This move comes after recent reports that Joe Jonas had enlisted the services of a divorce attorney, signaling the end of their marriage.



Court documents, exclusively obtained by Daily Mail, reveal that Joe Jonas has declared their marriage as 'irretrievably broken.'

The paperwork also provides insight into their plans for co-parenting their two young children – three-year-old daughter Willa and a one-year-old daughter whose name they have chosen to keep private.

According to the marriage dissolution petition, Jonas' legal representation asserts that "it is in the best interests of the minor children that the parties have shared parental responsibility.

This marks a clear intention from the former couple to prioritize the well-being of their children as they navigate this significant life transition."

Joe Jonas has made a 'respectful request' for the establishment of a parenting plan and timesharing schedule for his two daughters.

The documents designate Miami, Florida, as the primary residence for the children, a place where Joe and Sophie had previously lived together.

Notably, the legal paperwork also affirms that the couple had entered into a prenuptial agreement on April 29, 2019, just days before their wedding in Las Vegas.

Additionally, the divorce documents indicate that Joe Jonas does not intend to seek child support from Sophie Turner.

It states, "Both parties have the ability to provide for the support of the minor children, and they should both be required to contribute to the support of the minor children."



