Delta Air Lines flight scuttles back after passenger's 'diarrhea' becomes 'biohazard'

A Delta flight from Atlanta to Barcelona was forced to turn around because of what the pilot says was a "biohazard issue" after a passenger had diarrhea on board, media reports say.

On Friday night, two hours into the flight, the pilot was requested to turn around.

He stated in audio that a passenger had diarrhea "all the way through the aeroplane" in a post on X (previously Twitter).

The aircraft was cleaned and took off for Barcelona the next day.

"We've had a passenger who's had diarrhea all the way through the airplane, so they want us to come back to Atlanta," says the audio recording on X, allegedly from air traffic control.

Delta verified the "medical issue" on board, which required the plane to return to Atlanta for cleaning, in a statement to the Insider website: "Delta Flight 194 from Atlanta to Barcelona returned to Atlanta following an onboard medical issue.

"Our teams worked as quickly and safely as possible to thoroughly clean the airplane and get our customers to their final destination. We sincerely apologise to our customers for the delay and inconvenience to their travel plans."

