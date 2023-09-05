Prince Harry had a plan to take a selfie with Lionel Messi

Prince Harry, who seemingly shunned his wife Meghan Markle to step out solo to watch Lionel Messi and Inter Miami challenge Los Angeles FC on Sunday, reportedly wanted to get a selfie with the football star Lionel Messi.



The Duke of Sussex was one of many A-list sports fans in the audience at BMO Stadium for the highly anticipated game. He, according to an insider, had a plan to get a selfie with the Argentinean soccer star Messi.

The royal got animated in the crowd while keeping up with the action on the pitch, turning cameras and attracting massive attention from the while clapping and cheering during the game.

Harry seemingly failed to get attention from Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF, who appeared reacting to charged crowed by showing thumbs up in the first half during the match.

Prince Harry seemingly failed to get attention from Lionel Messi

It has been very busy week for Harry, who was previously seen enjoying Beyonce's music at the singer's Renaissance World Tour on Friday.



Harry's latest outings come amid speculations that the stresses of the Sussexes' life in the spotlight were taking a toll on the duo’s marriage.

Meanwhile, a separate source told Us Weekly that Harry and Meghan are "a united front" through it all, adding that "as far as they’re concerned, it’s Harry and Meghan against the world."