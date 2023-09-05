ICC World Cup 2023 trophy touches down in Pakistan

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Men's ODI World Cup 2023 trophy. — ICC Cricket

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Tuesday that the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men's ODI World Cup 2023 trophy reached Pakistan for a three-day tour.

The journey would be filled with iconic moments, and engaging activities, the PCB said in a press release.

The trophy has travelled to Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, the United States, West Indies, Bangladesh, Kuwait, Bahrain, Italy, France and England after starting its journey from India on June 27.



“The ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 Trophy, one of the most coveted prizes in the world of cricket, touched down in Lahore on 4 September and is scheduled to depart on 6 September,” the board said.

It was supposed to be in Pakistan for five days from July 31 to August 4. However, it was delayed since there were question marks over Pakistan’s participation in the tournament.

“During this brief yet momentous visit, the trophy is being embarked on a swift journey, making stops at historical landmarks, cricket academies, and educational institutions, providing fans from all walks of life a chance to witness the glory of cricket up close,” the PCB added.

The statement further added that to allow media personnel to capture this historical moment, the trophy would be on display at the National Cricket Academy's outdoor area on September 6 at 10:00am for 40 minutes.

It must be noted that 10 teams will fight for the elusive title across 10 venues from October 5 to November 19, with the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad hosting the tournament opener and the final.

The World Cup 2023 will be played in the round-robin format with all teams playing against each other for a total of 45 league matches.

The top four teams will qualify for the semifinals, which will be held in Mumbai on November 15 and in Kolkata on November 16. The semi-finals and the final will have reserve days.