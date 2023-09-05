Prince William, Princess Kate's new plan revealed ahead of Harry's UK trip

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton's new travel plans have been revealed ahead of Prince Harry's tour to the UK for a charity event amid speculation of meeting between the Duke and his father King Charles.
The Prince and Princess of Wales will reportedly travel to France at the weekend to cheer on England and Wales as they compete in the men's Rugby World Cup.
Princess Kate, as patron of the Rugby Football Union, will attend a group stage match between England and Argentina at the Stade de Marseille on Saturday.
William, who is patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, seems to correct his mistake as he has also decided to watch Wales take on Fiji at the Stade de Bordeaux on Sunday.
Kate and William's upcoming trip comes after the future king faced a huge backlash over his decision to miss the Lionesses FIFA World Cup final match in Sydney.
There are speculations that Prince William and Kate Middleton won't meet Harry during the Duke's upcoming trip to the UK on September 7.
‘The Crown’ season 6 will be its final, set to air later this year, also covering Princess Diana’s death
"Culture of secrecy" surrounds royal correspondence, claims royal expert
Kourtney Kardashian’s husband Travis Barker’s Blink-182 postponed their shows due to urgent family matter
Eamonn Holmes revealed how he struggled to cope after undergoing spinal surgery last September
Britney Spears has recently been busy in divorce matters with husband of one year Sam Asghari
Lady Gaga launched the Born This Way Foundation with her mum Cynthia Bissett Germanotta in 2012