Prince William, Princess Kate's new plan revealed ahead of Harry's UK trip

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton's new travel plans have been revealed ahead of Prince Harry's tour to the UK for a charity event amid speculation of meeting between the Duke and his father King Charles.



The Prince and Princess of Wales will reportedly travel to France at the weekend to cheer on England and Wales as they compete in the men's Rugby World Cup.

Princess Kate, as patron of the Rugby Football Union, will attend a group stage match between England and Argentina at the Stade de Marseille on Saturday.

William, who is patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, seems to correct his mistake as he has also decided to watch Wales take on Fiji at the Stade de Bordeaux on Sunday.



Kate and William's upcoming trip comes after the future king faced a huge backlash over his decision to miss the Lionesses FIFA World Cup final match in Sydney.

There are speculations that Prince William and Kate Middleton won't meet Harry during the Duke's upcoming trip to the UK on September 7.