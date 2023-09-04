What Prince Harry said while watching Lionel Messi play

Prince Harry's reaction to seeing Lionel Messi left fans edeared

Prince Harry’s giddy moment where he gushed over Lionel Messi during an Inter Miami match against LAFC has been broken down by a lip reader.

Lip reader Jeremy Freeman spoke to Daily Star and said that the Duke of Sussex expressed excitement in the moment in which he was seen scrunching a scarf in his hands looking excited while people cheered on.

As per the reader, the Duke of Sussex said: "So exciting… Messi, Messi!"

In a second clip the royal seemingly said: "So where, where has he gone now…"

The short clip left fans in awe as many gushed over Prince Harry's adorable reaction.

One user pointed out that he looked like "a little kid finally getting his wish."

"Prince Harry is finally getting his wish to watch Leo Messi," another mentioned.

"Lol was this his first time watching Messi? If he really wanted to watch him he could have done it before," a third mentioned.

"He's so happy lmao that’s awesome," a fourth pointed out.