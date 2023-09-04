Dr Max Gomez, medicine reporter, dies after long illness

Dr Max Gomez, an award-winning medical reporter for CBS New York, died on Monday at the age of 72 after a long illness.

Gomez was born in Brooklyn, New York, in 1951. He graduated from the City College of New York and the Albert Einstein College of Medicine. He completed his residency in internal medicine at Montefiore Medical Center.

Gomez began his career in medicine as a practicing physician. He later transitioned to journalism, working as a medical writer for several publications. In 1999, he joined CBS New York as a medical reporter.

Gomez quickly became one of the most trusted medical experts in the New York area. He was known for his clear and concise explanations of complex medical topics. He also had a knack for making complex medical information accessible to a general audience.

Gomez won numerous awards for his work, including the Emmy Award for Outstanding Medical Reporting. He was also inducted into the New York State Associated Press Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame.

Gomez is survived by his wife, two children, and two grandchildren.

In a statement, CBS New York said, "Dr Max Gomez was a beloved member of our team and a trusted source of medical information for our viewers. He will be deeply missed."