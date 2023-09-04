Can Asia Cup 2023 be shifted to Pakistan?

ACC President Jay Shah (left) with PCB chief Zaka Ashraf. — PCB/File

Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Jay Shah on Monday accepted the proposal of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Zaka Ashraf to review the situation arising after incessant rains in Sri Lanka threatened to affect the Asia Cup 2023 schedule, sources told Geo News.



PCB chair Zaka Ashraf, according to the sources, approached the ACC president after the Pakistan vs India blockbuster was washed out on Saturday due to heavy showers in Pallekelle.

Also, the Super 4 phase of the tournament is scheduled in Colombo which is also witnessing urban flooding after rainfall.

Ashraf told Shah that more rains are expected in the country which could interrupt the matches while the weather is clear in Pakistan and there are no chances of rain, the sources mentioned.

"Asia Cup is a major tournament and it should not be affected due to weather conditions," the PCB chief, as per the sources, told the ACC president who is also the secretary of the Indian cricket board.

"Let's discuss the situation," Shah responded to the proposal, according to the sources.

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan and Pakistan cricket boards and the ACC are in a fix due to the stubborn attitude of Indian officials who have opposed the shifting of matches to Dambulla, saying hotels in the city are not of good standard, sources said.

On the other hand, the sources added, broadcasters have rejected the idea of changing the venue to Hambantota because of sub-standard hotel arrangements.

"An emergency meeting of the regional cricket body has been convened during which the latest situation will be discussed and a decision regarding the change of venue in the next 24-36 hours."

The PCB has shared its concern on the matter and requested to address their reservations.

"The ACC will review different options and inform the PCB, who are the hosts of the event."

It is pertinent to mention that the Asia Cup 2023 was earlier scheduled in Pakistan but some matches had to be shifted to Sri Lanka due to the Indian board’s refusal to send their team to Pakistan.

The then PCB-chair Najam Sethi had also proposed UAE but the idea was turned down citing hot weather in the Gulf nation.