Cardi B teases 'big announcement,' fans anticipate new music

Cardi B is going to make a big announcement tomorrow

Cardi B is expected to be making an announcement pertaining to her music soon.

The WAP singer also took to Instagram on Sunday to post a video of herself walking up to the camera and saying, "I got an announcement to make tomorrow," with a smug smile decorating her fans.

Soon enough, 'CARDI IS BACK' began trending on Twitter, prompting speculations about upcoming music from the rapper.

The topic had been trending on the social media platform since hours before confirmation from Cardi herself and has boasted over 15k tweets up till now.

However, the excitement of fans is certainly warranted, given that the rapper hasn't released a whole-length album in five years.

In a recent cover story for Vogue Mexico, the mom of two laid bare plans for her upcoming music.

“I’m not going to release any more collaborations, I’m going to put out my next solo single,” Cardi B expressed. “Right now I’m working on the cover art and ideas for the next record because it’s definitely coming up.

"So stay tuned because it’s coming out very soon. I also have plans in the world of cinema. In fact, I have plans to do everything I can: fashion, branding, I want to do it all, honey," the Bodak Yellow singer added.