Olivia Rodrigo breaks silence on Taylor Swift being subject of Vampire song speculation

Olivia Rodrigo has recently broken silence on Vampire song speculation that the subject is Taylor Swift.



The rumour started when the lyrics of a new track from Olivia’s upcoming album, Guts, mentions “a bloodsucker, fame (expletive) bleedin’ me dry like a goddamn vampire!”

Fans believed that the Taylor is the theme of this new song. Some claimed that both singers had a conflict over “a song credit issue on Olivia’s hit Déjà vu” track which included Taylor’s Cruel Summer.

In the end, Olivia gave “co-writing credit” to Taylor for the track.

However, Olivia didn’t attend any of Taylor’s Eras tour which convinced fans that something is fishy as the former was always vocal about being a Swiftie.

Responding to a question about whether Taylor is the subject of Vampire, Olivia didn’t give the clear reply, saying, “How do I answer this?”

“I mean, I never want to say who any of my songs are about. I’ve never done that before in my career and probably won’t,” explained Olivia.

The singer added, “I think it’s better to not pigeonhole a song to being about this one thing. I was very surprised when people thought that.”

Meanwhile, Olivia’s second album Guts will be released on September 8.