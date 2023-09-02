King Charles makes regal debut at Braemar Games for Queen Elizabeth's anniversary

King Charles ushers in the of end of summer with beloved Braemar Royal Highland Gathering in Braemar, Scotland, as a vibrant highlight to cap off the beachy season.



This annual event, steeped in traditional games, stands not only as a jubilant celebration but also a resounding testament to Scottish heritage.

It's a stone's throw away from the iconic Balmoral Castle, where King Charles continues Queen Elizabeth's legacy of seeking a quiet and private summer respite.

This particular outing held a special significance, marking a notable milestone in the first year of King Charles' reign.

It was his inaugural Braemar Games since ascending to the throne. The memory of Queen Elizabeth, who peacefully passed away at the age of 96 in her beloved Balmoral on September 8, 2022, lingered in the hearts of many.

As the first anniversary of her passing approaches next Friday, King Charles is expected to observe this solemn occasion quietly and privately.

Accompanying the King at this spirited sporting event were his wife, Queen Camilla, as well as Princess Anne and her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, uniting the royal family in celebration and remembrance at the Braemar Highland Gathering.

His attire included a kilt, knee socks, and sporran, all meticulously chosen to honor the event's Scottish heritage.

The distinctive green, blue, and red tartan he wore had been specially crafted earlier in the year by The Scottish Tartans Authority.



