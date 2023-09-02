Stinky stunt: Why are people pelting this Thai architect with cow dung?

A Thai artist was pelted with cow dung on Saturday in a performance art protest against the decision of an opposition party to form a coalition government with army-backed parties.



The artist, Duangrit Bunnag, had promised to allow people to throw dung at him if the Pheu Thai Party joined forces with the Palang Pracharat Party, despite a campaign pledge to never do so.

Duangrit, who was wearing a hazmat suit and full-face mask, was covered in dung as people threw it at him. He was then hosed down by an industrial hose.

The performance art protest was met with mixed reactions. Some people praised Duangrit for his commitment to his art, while others criticized him for using dung as a medium.

The political deal that sparked the protest has been met with widespread anger in Thailand. The Pheu Thai Party is seen as the political proxy of the Shinawatra family, which has been ousted from power twice in military coups.

The deal is seen as a betrayal of the democratic process by many Thais. It has also raised concerns about the future of democracy in the country.

The performance art protest is a reflection of the deep political divisions in Thailand. It is also a reminder of the power of art to communicate a message.