Penn Badgley relives Gossip Girl moments with Taylor Momsen on podcast

Recently, Penn Badgley and Taylor Momsen collaborated on a podcast, giving Gossip Girl fans a much-needed reunion.

After Badgley requested Momsen to appear on his podcast, Podcrushed, for an episode that will be broadcast this Wednesday, the Humphrey siblings got back together.

Badgley can be seen jokingly pounding on Momsen's head as she smiles in a teaser the pair released on Podcrushed's Instagram page.

“A reunion worth waiting for…” read the caption, “But don't ask us what's going on in the second photo, we don't know either.”

Fans of the pair voiced their excitement in the comment section as one wrote, "This picture makes me nostalgic for something that was never mine!"

"SCREAMING, CRYING, THROWING UP!! I’ve been dying for this since podcrushed came out!! And now it’s happening. Yes yes yes!!! Can’t wait," another penned.

Leighton Meester and Chace Crawford, two additional Gossip Girl co-stars, have been on the You actor's podcast.

Dan and Jenny Humphrey were played by Badgley and Momsen, respectively, on the CW drama, which ran for six seasons.

Momsen, who was only 17 at the time, departed the programme in the third season but later made a cameo appearance in the series finale in 2012 and returned for an episode of Season 4.