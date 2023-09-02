Lori Harvey celebrates Damson Idris' 32nd birthday with sweet post

Lori Harvey took to Instagram on Friday to celebrate her boyfriend Damson Idris' 32nd birthday with a sweet tribute.

"Happyyyy Birthdayyyy twinnn!!!! I love youuuu," Harvey wrote along with a photo of her beau.

Harvey and Idris have been dating since November 2022. They have been open about their relationship on social media, and they often share photos and videos of themselves together.

Harvey's birthday greeting comes after the founder of SKN by LH shared images from their trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, earlier in August that provided an insight into their courtship.

She captioned the August 15 photo, which showed Idris sipping wine with his arm around Harvey as she turned off the camera, "Living La Vida Loca ft. @yevrahswim."

A carousel of images of Harvey showcasing her dresses and swimsuits while on vacation in Cabo covered this post.

The couple went on a date to Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California, during the same month, and they were dressed to the nines in monochromatic ensembles.

Idris went with Harvey to the launch party for Yevrah Swim, her swimwear line that is only available at Revolve, before that evening's adventure.

It is undeniable that Harvey and Idris are in a relationship, as they were first spotted together during a night out in December. Idris, who is the youngest daughter of Steve Harvey, made their relationship public on her 26th birthday on January 13, 2023.

The couple was seen holding hands as they left her birthday party, solidifying their romance.