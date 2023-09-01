Elon Musk's daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson 'doesn't want to spend time with dad, thinks rich are evil

Tesla CEO Elon Musk. — AFP

Elon Musk has spoken out about the split between him and his trans daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson, who thinks everyone rich is evil and doesn't want to spend time with him, according to an excerpt from Walter Isaacson's much-anticipated biography of Elon Musk published in The Wall Street Journal.

Musk reportedly remarked of his 19-year-old daughter, "She went beyond socialism to being a full communist and thinking that anyone rich is evil."



The extract, which was released on Thursday, mostly examines Musk's swift takeover of X, the website formerly known as Twitter, but it also provides insight into his relationship with his eldest daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson.

“Hey, I’m transgender, and my name is now Jenna,” the then-16-year-old once texted the wife of Musk's brother, according to the excerpt. “Don’t tell my dad.”

A California judge authorised the 18-year-old to legally alter her name to Vivian Jenna Wilson in June 2020. She made the choice to adopt her mother Justine Musk's maiden name at the time. In addition, the judge determined that she was a woman and ordered that a new birth certificate be issued to reflect the alterations, according to court records that People was able to access.

According to court documents, she said the change was due to "Gender Identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form."



As Isaacson wrote, "The rift pained him more than anything in his life since the infant death of his firstborn child Nevada," referencing the child Musk had with Justine, who tragically died at 10 weeks from sudden infant death syndrome.

“I’ve made many overtures,” Musk said of attempts to connect with his daughter, per the excerpt, “but she doesn’t want to spend time with me.”

Isaacson wrote that Musk thinks Jenna's political beliefs were formed in the liberal Los Angeles school she attended. The remarks echoed ones Musk made in a Financial Times interview from the previous year.

In the interview, the dad of 10 went on to add that while their relationship may have changed, he had "very good relationships with all the others [children]." On Father's Day 2022, about a month after his daughter's petition, the billionaire shared in a social media message that he loves "all my kids so much."



Musk has been outspoken on Twitter about his views on the preferred pronouns for nonbinary and transgender people. The SpaceX CEO responded to criticism over a since-deleted tweet that appeared to make fun of the use of preferred pronouns by saying that while he "absolutely" supported transgender individuals, he thought "all these pronouns are an aesthetic nightmare."

Musk also declared in May 2022 that he will support Republican candidates going ahead, particularly Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who signed the contentious "Parental Rights in Education" bill, also known as the "Don't Say Gay" law. This was one month after his daughter's court petition.