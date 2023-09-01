Prince Harry's new photo reveals his intentions, leave fans gushing

Prince William's younger brother Prince Harry has appeared speaking with his eyes in new photo amid ongoing crisis with the royal family.

The Duke of Sussex's new black-and-white photo was shared by Nigerian-born British photographer and Meghan Markle's friend Misan Harriman to his Instagram on Thursday.

Harry, in the photo, looks dashing in a shirt and trousers with his hands in his pockets.

He glances towards the sky with his eyes, sparkling like stars reside in them, describing his intentions to achieve the excellence without paying any attention to his hater's criticism.

Harry appeared sending a message o his royal relative that his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth is still supporting him for his charity work.

Meghan's pal Harriman, alongside the stunning picture of the King Charles III's younger son, wrote: "I'm so proud of this man and the incredible space of healing that is @weareinvictusgames. Countless lives have been changed through the very real sense of community that Prince Harry has built with the #invictusgames. I took this picture on the last day of last years games in The Hague. Empathy and purpose can go a long, long way."



The Duke's meaningful picture also attracted massive praise from fans, with one writing: "What a wonderful photo of Harry!"

"Watched the entirety of Heart of Invictus yesterday. It was incredible!! Seeing the before and after of the veterans feels miraculous. I'm so proud of them. I'm so proud of Harry," the second one commented.



While the third one reacted as saying: "Love love love the emphasis on family!! Military families are the true backbone and deserve every bit of recognition!!"

Harriman paid tribute to the Duke of Sussex with the wonderful picture for his new Netflix documentary, "Heart of Invictus".