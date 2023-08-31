Unbeaten Pakistan top points table in Asia Hockey5s World Cup Qualifiers

Glimpse of the match between Pakistan and Japan. — AHF

With four wins and a draw, Green Shirts have grabbed the top spot on the points table with 13 points after their match with Malaysia ended in a draw with a score of 5-5.

The draw came as earlier in the day, Pakistan thrashed Oman 9-4 in their fourth match in the ongoing Asia Hockey5s World Cup Qualifiers.

With Pakistan in the top spot on the points table, India tailed behind in second place with 12 points followed by Malaysia with 10 points.

In their match against Malaysia, Rana Abdul Waheed scored three goals, meanwhile, Mohammad Murtaza and Abdul Rehman scored one goal each for Green Shirts.



For Malaysia, Din Muhammad scored a brace and Mat Syarman, Anuwar Akhimullah and Ishak Arif scored one goal each each.

Malaysia secured third position on the points table, followed by Bangladesh, Oman and Japan finished in fourth, fifth and sixth place, respectively.

A day earlier, green shirts defeated arch-rivals India and Bangladesh 5-4 and 15-6 respectively.

The Pakistani team is accompanied by head coach Olympian Wasim Feroze and manager Major Muhammad Shahnawaz Khan.

India, Malaysia, Pakistan, Japan, Oman and Bangladesh are placed in the Elite pool. Hong Kong China, Indonesia, Afghanistan, Kazakhstan and Iran will compete in the Challenger pool.

After the teams complete their pool matches, the first crossover matches will be played amongst the bottom two teams of the elite pool and the top two teams in the challenger pool. The winners of these two contests will play in the second phase of crossover matches, against the teams in third and fourth place of the elite pool.

The two top finishers of the elite pool will take on the winners of the second crossovers in the semi-finals.

The losing semi-finalists will play in the bronze medal match, where the winner, along with the two finalists will qualify for the inaugural FIH Hockey5s World Cup Oman 2024.

Pakistan Line-up

Abdullah Ishtiaq Khan, Ali Raza, Muhammad Abdullah, Ehtsham Aslam, Muhammad Murtaza Yaqoob, Arshad Liaquat, Zakriya Hayat, Rana Abdul Waheed Ashraf, Abdul Rehman, and Abdul Wahab.