Sam Asghari a spy for Britney Spears’ dad Jamie amid conservatorship?

As the bitter split between Britney Spears and Sam Asghari continues, reports emerged that Asghari had been acting as a spy for his estranged wife’s father, Jamie.

In an article published by The Daily Mail on Wednesday, the Hold Me Closer singer reportedly began to suspect that Asghari was “secretly working” with Jamie in bid to keep the singer stuck in her 13-year conservatorship.

Now, Entertainment Tonight cited a source that refuted such claims regarding the aspiring actor, 29. “The rumour that Sam was feeding information to Jamie Spears is not true and cannot be substantiated,” the insider said.

Spears and Asghari are currently in the middle of their divorce proceedings after the Iranian-American model, 29, filed the petition after 14 months of marriage. The pair had had wed in an intimate Californian ceremony after five years of dating.

Amid the bitter split, sources had claimed that Asghari is allegedly threatening to expose secrets of the Baby One More Time musician, 41, unless she pays him more than what their prenup provides to keep quiet.

The Grammy-winning musician been vocal about how much she despises her father for stripping away her freedom under the guise of conservatorship and also reaping the monetary benefits of her hard work.

The singer’s conservatorship was terminated in November 2021, after a sensational lengthy battle over whether the singer was mentally sound enough to control her $60 million estate.

Currently, per report by Page Six, Spears is only in touch with her brother Bryan, as he has stepped into support her as she deals with her divorce proceedings.