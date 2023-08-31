Why Meghan Markle never sticks to her own shoe size

Meghan Markle prefers wearing shoes that are big for her

Meghan Markle has figuratively put her best foot forward when it comes to fashion however the Duchess of Sussex’s shoe choice has puzzled many as she has often been seen wearing a size that was too big.

Multiple appearances of the former Suits actress notably showcased her wearing shoes that were not her size which as per fashion expert Harriet Davey is a trick in order to prevent painful blisters.

"Celebs often go a size up, or even two, in the shoe department when they're at an event or on the red carpet," she explains.

"And it's for one reason we can all relate to: to avoid blisters."

In order to avoid making it look to big, the fashion expert said that stars usually opt for padding like cotton or tissue in order to make it true to size.

"A trick of the trade is to stuff the toe with padding like tissue or cotton wool, and this can be taken out once they feel like they need a bit more room in their shoes," Harriet said.

Meghan was seen employing this trick when announcing her engagement to Prince Harry.

At her public appearance, she opted for a pair of strappy nude Aquazzura heels which were not her size by the apparent gap made from the back of her foot to the shoe.

However, this was not the first time the Duchess of Sussex opted for a bigger pair of shoes.

Photos from her acting days revealed that it was part of her arsenal as a way to stay comfortable.

When gracing red carpets for events, the former actress notably wore bigger sizes without any apparent padding, which often made it look much bigger that usual.







