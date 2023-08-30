‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’, New Cast UNVEILED!

‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ has got its new cast together and is out to initiate production in London soon.



With Polly Frame portraying Ginny Potter and Ellis Rae playing their son Albus Potter, David Ricardo-Pearce will play Harry Potter.

In addition to Jade Ogugua and Taneetrah Porter, who join the cast to play Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley's daughter Rose Granger-Weasley, Thomas Aldridge continues to play Ron Weasley.

Draco Malfoy will be portrayed by Steve John Shepherd, and his son Scorpius Malfoy by Harry Acklowe.

"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" is a play written by Jack Thorne that is based on a unique story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne, and John Tiffany.

In the play, Harry, Ron, and Hermione are back on a new journey 19 years after saving the wizarding world, this time joined by a new generation that has recently enrolled at the renowned Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Followed by spells, a race against time, and a struggle to thwart enigmatic powers.

Over 1.5 million spectators have attended the show throughout its seven years at London's Palace Theatre, which was commemorated last month.

On September 1, the production will take part in Back to Hogwarts Day festivities, which take place at London's King's Cross station over three days as fans remember the hit.

The cast and creative team of "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" will also make an appearance.

It is the eighth instalment in the Harry Potter series and the first to be performed on stage.

Since its world debut in London in 2016, it has sold over six million tickets globally and won 60 prestigious awards, including nine Laurence Olivier Awards and six Tony Awards.

The Palace Theatre is presently taking reservations for the two-part production through May 19, 2024.