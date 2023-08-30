Daniel Radcliffe shows off toned physique for latest role

Daniel Radcliffe showed off his muscular physique in the season finale of Miracle Workers on TBS, wearing only his white underpants. He shouted hysterically and fought off robots, ripping the metal fighters apart limb by limb.

In the first season, he portrayed Craig Bog, an angel tasked with answering all of humanity's pleas, which leads him to avoid Earth's doom.

The actor portrays Prince Chauncley the Pretty Cool in the second season, which is set in the dark ages and, as the title suggests, is not a serious role. In the third season, Daniel portrayed Reverend Ezekiel Brown, a holy man leading his church on the Oregon Trail in search of a better life.

The comedy series, which has been on the air since 2019, also stars Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Karan Soni, and Jon Bass. However, it appears that the most recent episode highlights Daniel's buff body more than ever before.

This isn't the very first time the Harry Potter star has revealed all. In 2007, he portrayed Alan Strang in the West End production of Equus, stripping naked in front of teenage admirers all around the world who'd only ever seen Daniel in the child-friendly adaptation of JK Rowling's book series.

The beloved Harry Potter series will be transformed into a television show, it was announced last month. Fans questioned if the actor would return to Hogwarts, but the 34-year-old actor expressed his reservations.

He shared with Comicbook.com in an interview, "My understanding is that they're trying to very much start fresh, and I'm sure whoever is making them will want to make their own mark on it and probably not want to have to figure out how to get old Harry to cameo in this somewhere."