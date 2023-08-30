50 Cent delays Arizona concert amid scorching 116-degree heat

50 Cent's final lap tour interrupted by Arizona's heatwave.

50 Cent, born Curtis James Jackson III, has made the decision to postpone his scheduled Phoenix, Arizona show due to concerns over "dangerous" high temperatures predicted in the area.

The artist, aged 48, announced the postponement of his August 28th performance after an excessive heat warning was issued, forecasting a scorching high of 116 degrees.

50 Cent shared this news with his fans via Instagram on Monday, along with striking images from his performances and an accompanying weather alert.

In his post, he stated, "Due to extreme heat, the show tomorrow in Phoenix, AZ is being postponed. For anyone who would like a refund, please go to the point of purchase for instructions.

I’ll be back in Arizona soon! 116 degrees is dangerous for everyone (shrug emoji). #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi @thefinallaptour."

The show had been scheduled to take place at the Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix and was a part of his ongoing Final Lap tour.

The ongoing heat warning in Arizona, expected to last until Wednesday night according to AZ Central, prompted mixed reactions among fans.

While some expressed resilience, noting that "116 degrees is nothing to us in Arizona," others pleaded for the rapper not to forget his Arizona audience and urged him not to miss out on his Final Lap tour stop.



