How Meghan Markle ended her first marriage?

Meghan Markle, who tied the knot with her first husband Trevor Engelson in 2011, reportedly ended her marriage in a savage move by shipping her wedding and engagement rings back to her ex-husband.



Meghan and Trevor, who produced the 2010 Robert Pattinson film "Remember Me," in which the Suits star had a cameo role, split in 2013 and were granted a no-fault divorce on the grounds of irreconcilable differences.



Meghan was married to Trevor from 2011 until 2014. The divorce reportedly left the ex-couple's close friends and loved ones shocked.

Now, a new book "Meghan: A Hollywood Princess", penned by Princess Diana's famous biographer Andrew Morton, reveals: "A wealthy entrepreneur friend claimed that the marriage ended so abruptly that Meghan sent Trevor her diamond wedding and engagement rings back to him by registered mail. Another confirmed that the decision to end the marriage was made by Meghan and that it had come 'totally out of the blue'."

Since going their separate ways, the two have lived very different lives, with the former actress marrying King Charles' younger son and subsequently becoming a working royal.

Meanwhile, Trevor wed again, marrying nutritionist and multi-million dollar heiress Tracey Kurland. They have two daughters together.

Harry and Meghan stunned the world when they stepped back as working royals and relocated to the US, where they now live with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.



There are speculations that Meghan Markle is returning to acting as she plans Hollywood comeback with 'supportive' Harry. The Duchess is seemingly at another crossroads in her career, with various reports suggesting that she is set to relaunch on social media - potentially earning as much as $1million per Instagram post.