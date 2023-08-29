Viv Richards predicts Shaheen Afridi as 2023 World Cup's top wicket-taker

Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi (C) celebrates his wicket of England's Alex Hales (L) with teammates during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket final match between England and Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on November 13, 2022 in Melbourne. — AFP

While the Pakistan cricket fans pin their high hopes on pace sensation Shaheen Shah Afridi to lead the national side to victories in the upcoming mega-events, former West Indies star cricketer Sir Vivian Richards has named the seamer as the top wicket-taker in the World Cup 2023.



The tall left-armer is undoubtedly one of the best fast bowlers owing to his destructive bowling spells, especially with the new ball, and will be leading Pakistan's bowling attack in the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 and World Cup 2023 later this year.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) asked Sir Viv to tell who he thinks will be the best performer with the ball this year in the WC.

"The leading wicket-taker in the World Cup will be Shaheen Afridi," the legendary cricketer said.



Heaping praise on Shaheen, Sir Viv said that he had seen the seamer performing in Pakistan during the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

"I have seen his [Shaheen] massive growth. Highly determined individual. He is my man," the veteran said.

The former cricketer said this in a video shared by the ICC, which featured some of the best performances by the 23-year-old pacer.

Meanwhile, English cricketer Alex Hales also declared Shaheen the "best new ball bowler".

"[Shaheen] is probably the best seam bowler in the world. Surely the best new ball bowler," Hales said in a video released by International League T20 franchise Desert Vipers, which has recently signed the pacer along with Shadab Khan and Azam Khan for the tournament.

He said that a tall left armer's swing with extreme pace is a "nightmare" for the right-handed batters.