This representational picture shows a seismograph. — AFP/File

A massive 5.4 magnitude earthquake struck Panama about 37 miles (59 km) from the Caribbean island of Nargana, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported on Monday.

The association claims that Panama City, the country's capital, briefly experienced tremors.



The IGC Geoscience Institute of the nation of Central America published a preliminary assessment with a magnitude estimate of 6.2. No damage was immediately reported.

Earlier today, USGS announced on X — formerly called Twitter — that an earthquake of 7.1 magnitude shook the Bali Sea region of the East Asian country Indonesia Tuesday.

The earthquake's epicentre was 203 km (126 miles) north of Mataram, Indonesia, and very deep at 516 km (320.63 miles) below the Earth's surface, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The earthquake that struck deep beneath the seabed was not expected to cause a tsunami, according to the US Tsunami Warning System.

According to the Indonesian geological office, the quake, which was felt in coastal parts of Bali and Lombok just before 4am (2000 GMT), was followed by two quakes of magnitude 6.1 and 6.5.